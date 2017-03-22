Brian Noble: Super League can take 'brave steps' in making structure changes

Media playback is not supported on this device Stick or twist? Should RFL reshuffle league format again?

The Rugby Football League needs to take "brave steps" and reshuffle the game's structure, says Toronto Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble.

The Super 8s format, introduced in 2015, sees the 12-team Super League and Championship split into three mini-leagues after 23 regular-season rounds.

"I'm not a fan of it," ex-Great Britain coach Noble told the Super League Show.

"If you want to build a competition, you've got to have a reasonable amount of stability."

He continued: "We put things off and off. If not now, then when? We've got to find a formula that's going to please everybody."

Teams in the second Super 8s group - the Qualifiers - must finish in the top three, or win the 'Million Pound Game', to play in the Super League in the following season.

Gareth O'Brien's drop-goal secured Salford Super League status in their Million Pound Game win against Hull KR

Apart from the structure issue, Super League general manager Mark Foster recently said that the RFL would be willing to listen to clubs seeking to relocate to new territory.

The discussion has made more pertinent by the situation with Wakefield, who are to leave Belle Vue at the end of the season and have struggled to reach agreement for a new, purpose-built venue in their home borough.

Under a new proposal, a team in Wakefield's position could apply to move to a new location with a suitable venue and interested investors, as rugby union side Wasps did when they relocated from London to Coventry.

"Why not have a Super League team in Cumbria?" Noble added. "I think new teams bring new excitement. We've got take some brave steps.

"If there is a vision for something, we should all work towards it. If we can't find a way forward with that, then where are we going?"