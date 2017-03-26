Super League: Castleford Tigers 43-26 Catalans Dragons

Greg Eden has scored 10 tries in six games this season

Betfred Super League Castleford (22) 43 Tries: Hardaker, Millington, Monaghan, Eden 2, Moors, Shenton Goals: Gale 7 Drop-goal: Gale Catalans (14) 26 Tries: Thornley, Myler, Anderson, Duport Goals: Walsh 5

Castleford returned to the top of Super League after coming back from 14-0 down to beat French side Catalans Dragons.

Iain Thornley and Richie Myler crossed early on for Catalans and Luke Walsh kicked a penalty as they established an early advantage.

However, Zak Hardaker, Grant Millington, Joel Monaghan and Greg Eden gave the hosts a 22-14 half-time lead.

Eden got his second as Junior Moors and Michael Shenton also touched down and Luke Gale kicked 15 points.

Louis Anderson and Vincent Duport, who made his 150th appearance, went over in the second half for Catalans, who are ninth after losing three of their six games so far.

Castleford, who lost for the first time this season at Salford last week, had too much attacking quality as they ran in seven tries and became the first team to pass 200 points in the league this season.

Rangi Chase came on for the Tigers as a replacement after a three-match absence for disciplinary reasons.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell: "There were some outstanding things in our game. We had to score next and I thought we always looked dangerous when we had the ball, but we were a bit leaky in defence, which is one disappointing element.

"The Catalans are a big physical team and to get away to a start like that it gave them a real foothold in the game. So I was pleased we managed a response. At times we look unbelievably difficult to hold, so there are lots of positives.

"I went to see the under-19s before and they're top of the table as well. What I saw from the under-19s was as pleasing as us winning today."

Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous: "We made a great start with the ball, but obviously our defence was not good enough.

"We imposed a lot of early pressure and scored some tries, but, on the back of that, we couldn't defend and it's frustrating to concede so many points."

Castleford: Hardaker, Monaghan, Webster, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Massey, Millington, McMeeken, Milner.

Replacements: Moores, Cook, Sene-Lefao, Chase.

Catalans Dragons: Williame, Yaha, Inu, Duport, Thornley; Walsh, Myler; Moa, Aiton, Casty, Bousquet, Garcia, Burgess.

Replacements: Anderson, Baltieri, Da Costa, Margalet.