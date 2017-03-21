BBC Sport - Try of the Week: Fages skilful pass sets up Owens try
What a pass! Fages skill sets up Owen for try of week
- From the section Rugby League
Jack Owens scores St Helens' winning try against Catalans Dragons after a fine piece of skill from Theo Fages.
MATCH REPORT: Catalans Dragons 24-28 St Helens
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired