BBC Sport - Try of the Week: Fages skilful pass sets up Owens try

What a pass! Fages skill sets up Owen for try of week

Jack Owens scores St Helens' winning try against Catalans Dragons after a fine piece of skill from Theo Fages.

MATCH REPORT: Catalans Dragons 24-28 St Helens

