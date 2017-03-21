Challenge Cup fifth round: Toronto Wolfpack face Salford Red Devils

Toronto Wolfpack beat Siddal in their first match in the third round of the 2017 Challenge Cup

Newly established Canadian team Toronto Wolfpack will visit Super League side Salford Red Devils in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

Toronto, who play in England's League 1, entered at the third round and have beaten Siddal and London Broncos.

Elsewhere, Leigh Centurions host Hull Kingston Rovers - the side Leigh replaced in the Super League this year.

Meanwhile, Super League sides Huddersfield and Leeds will host Swinton and Doncaster respectively.

The fifth-round games will be played on 22 and 23 April.

The remaining eight Super League teams - who finished in the top eight positions in last season's table - will join the competition at the last 16 stage - round six.

Challenge Cup fifth round draw:

Leigh Centurions v Hull Kingston Rovers

Featherstone Rovers v Oldham

Leeds Rhinos v Doncaster

Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack

Whitehaven/Oxford v Halifax

Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs

Huddersfield Giants v Swinton Lions

York City Knights v Barrow Raiders