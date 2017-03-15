England v Samoa Test to headline Pacific triple-header in Australia

England's 32-26 win against Samoa was their only 2014 Four Nations victory

England's Test against Samoa on Saturday, 6 May will be the headline event of a Pacific triple-header at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

Wayne Bennett's England squad will play the mid-season game ahead of the World Cup in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, which starts in October.

In addition, Fiji will play Tonga and Papua New Guinea face the Cook Islands.

Campbelltown Sports Stadium is one of the outgrounds used by NRL club Wests Tigers, and has a capacity of 20,000.

The last time England and Samoa met was in the 2014 Four Nations, which ended in a 32-26 win for the northern hemisphere side.

The upcoming Test will be played during a designated NRL international weekend, although there is no such break built into the Super League calendar.

"This will be a tough test for us with much of the playing group coming from the UK, but we'll prepare the best we can," said Bennett.

"The Samoans are always a physical side, but we've got a solid group of players to choose from and I'm looking forward to getting everyone together for the match ahead of the World Cup later this year."