Super League: Salford Red Devils 13-12 Castleford Tigers

Ben Murdoch-Masila has scored three tries in two Super League games this season

Super League Salford (4) 13 Tries: Murdoch-Masila 2 Goals: O'Brien 2 Drop-goal: O'Brien Castleford (6) 12 Tries: Gale, Minikin Goals: Gale 2

Ben Murdoch-Masila scored two tries as Salford fought back to end Castleford Tigers' unbeaten start to the season.

Luke Gale put Tigers ahead, grounding a loose ball after Salford failed to handle a high kick.

Murdoch-Masila's try reduced the deficit to two as Gareth O'Brien missed the conversion, but Greg Minkin powered over to extend Castleford's lead.

Murdoch-Masila scored his second try to get Salford within two points, before O'Brien's penalty and drop-goal won it.

Castleford had been top of Super League before the game after winning their opening four matches, but Wigan's draw with Huddersfield means they fall to second in the table.

Tigers are the leading scorers in the competition this season, but they struggled to break down a resilient Salford defence.

O'Brien missed his first attempt at a drop-goal, but Castleford knocked on from the restart to allow the former Tigers loanee a second effort.

His kick earned Salford their third win of the season, taking them up to fifth in the early table.

Salford head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I just thought our team mentality and our group unity in what we set out to do this week was brilliant.

"I thought our middles were phenomenal, they controlled our pack.

"He [Ben Murdoch-Masila] is a tough kid and he's a great player as well, we just need to get him up fully fit now and get him running properly."

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm disappointed, it was a poor performance.

"It was a tight game, conditions dictated a fair bit, but I thought we just went into ourselves way too much in the second half.

"It was just one of those games where we just couldn't quite get going, but I thought they played really well.

"If we'd have got a draw at the end it would have probably been a travesty, I thought they deserved to win the game."

Salford: O'Brien; Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, J Carney; Lui, Dobson; Walne, Tomkins, Mossop, Murdoch-Masila, Griffin, Flanagan.

Replacements: Brining, Krasniqi, Lopczak, T Carney.

Castleford: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden; Roberts, Gale; Lynch, McShane, Massey, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Milner.

Replacements: Millington, Moores, Cook, Springer.