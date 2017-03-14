BBC Sport - Super League: Castleford's Greg Minikin scores try of the week
Minikin's 'thunderous' try of the week
Castleford's Greg Minikin scores a "thunderous" try during the Tigers' comprehensive 34-0 win over Widnes Vikings that put them top of Super League.
