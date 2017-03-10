BBC Sport - Super League: Wigan's Liam Marshall scores fourth try against Warrington
Marshall scores four tries as Wigan win
- From the section Rugby League
Watch Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall score his fourth try in their 38-16 win against Warrington Wolves. Marshall was making only his second appearance for Wigan.
READ MORE: Wane hails quality finisher Marshall
You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired