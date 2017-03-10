BBC Sport - Super League: Wigan's Liam Marshall scores fourth try against Warrington

Marshall scores four tries as Wigan win

Watch Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall score his fourth try in their 38-16 win against Warrington Wolves. Marshall was making only his second appearance for Wigan.

READ MORE: Wane hails quality finisher Marshall

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

