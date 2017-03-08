BBC Sport - Wakefield's Mason Caton-Brown's great try against St Helens
Try of the week: 'Wow! What a finish that is!'
- From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity's Mason Caton-Brown scores Super League try of the week in his team's 16-12 win over St Helens - their first win in their last 12 games.
MATCH REPORT: St Helens 12-16 Wakefield
