Super League: Widnes Vikings 0-34 Castleford Tigers

Greg Minikin has eight tries in four games

Betfred Super League Widnes (0) Castleford (22) Tries: Minikin 2, Shenton, Eden 2, Cook Goals: Gale 5

Castleford Tigers showed why they are the early-season Super League leaders with a devastating win over Widnes, their fourth in a row.

After soaking up early Widnes pressure, the Tigers cut loose with unanswered tries from Greg Minikin twice, Michael Shenton and Greg Eden to lead 22-0.

They picked up where they left off after the break when Matt Cook and Eden finished off some slick play.

Luke Gale surpassed 1,500 points with his five goals.

Daryl Powell's Tigers were among the pre-season favourites to enjoy success in 2017 and they have lived up to their billing in each of their opening four games.

Leigh, Warrington and Leeds have all felt the force of the Tigers' slick attack in spells and Widnes were no exception in conceding six tries.

Eden and Minikin continued their personal try-scoring battle with both moving to eight in four games with spectacular finishes, while Shenton's try was the 100th of his career.

Widnes did pose a test initially in attack on their artificial surface with Marsh's try ruled out on the wing for a forward pass.

However, Denis Betts' side became the first team to be kept off the scoreboard by the West Yorkshire side since Harlequins in 2009 and are yet to win a game in the top flight this season.

Widnes: Hanbury; Thompson, Armstrong, Runciman, Marsh; Bridge, Craven; J. Chapelhow, White, Buchanan, Houston, Whitley, Cahill

Replacements: Heremaia, Leuluai, Olbison, Burke

Castleford: Hardaker; Monaghan, Minikin, Shenton, Eden; McShane, Gale; Lynch, Milner, Springer, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey.

Replacements: Moors, Millington, Cook, Roberts

Referee: Jack Smith