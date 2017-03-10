Super League: Leeds Rhinos 46-10 Catalans Dragons

Adam Cuthbertson scored twice for Leeds

Betfred Super League Leeds (14) 46 Tries: Cuthbertson 2, Parcell, Keinhorst, Burrow, McGuire, Sutcliffe Goals: Sutcliffe 9 Catalans (4) 10 Tries: Wiliame, Bousquet Goal: Walsh

Leeds bounced back from their 66-10 Super League defeat by Castleford with a seven-try rout of a previously unbeaten Catalans Dragons.

The Rhinos led 14-4 at half-time thanks to tries from Adam Cuthbertson and Matt Parcell, Brayden Wiliame replying.

It was one-way traffic after the break as Jimmy Keinhorst, Cuthbertson, Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire and Liam Sutcliffe crossed for the hosts.

Julian Bousquet's score was scant consolation for Catalans.

Such a loss to local rivals Castleford in their last game prompted a letter to supporters from chief executive Gary Hetherington this week, stating that the possibility of a coaching change could not be ruled out.

This performance and result was a perfect boost to coach Brian McDermott and his players, who had lost their previous three against the Perpignan club.

Parcell's weaving runs from dummy-half caused the Dragons countless problems, and not even the sin-binnings of Cuthbertson and Keinhorst could stem their attacking flow.

Catalans had only conceded 40 points in their previous three games and had their otherwise decent defensive record blown away as well as seeing winger Jodie Broughton go off injured on a disappointing night in West Yorkshire.

Leeds Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall; McGuire, Sutcliffe; Singleton, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Keinhorst, Ablett, Baldwinson.

Replacements: Mullally, Burrow, Delaney, Walters.

Catalans Dragons: Bosc; Broughton, Duport, Wiliame, Thornley; Walsh, Myler; Burgess, Aiton, Casty, Horo, Garcia, Bird.

Replacements: Anderson, Bousquet, Baitieri, Da Costa.

Referee: James Child (RFL).