Super League: Warrington Wolves 16-38 Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall was making just his second Super League appearance for Wigan Warriors

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 16 Tries: Atkins, Evans, Lineham Goals: Gidley 2 Wigan (20) 38 Tries: Marshall 4, Gelling, Farrell, Wells Goals: Escare 5

Liam Marshall scored four tries for Wigan as the Super League champions piled more misery on 2016 Grand Final opponents Warrington with a dominant victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wigan raced into a 20-0 lead with tries from Anthony Gelling, Liam Farrell and two from winger Marshall.

Marshall sprinted the length of the field to complete his hat-trick after the break and dived over a fourth.

Warrington have lost their opening four games and are bottom of Super League.

The victory was Wigan's 10th in a row, a run stretching back to the tail end of last season, and their fourth straight win this campaign which left them top of the formative table.

While October's Grand Final, which Wigan won 12-6, was a cagey and close affair, Warriors outclassed Warrington from the outset, running in seven tries in total.

Marshall, who made his Super League debut against Leigh six days earlier, was given his chance once again in a Warriors side further depleted by injuries to Joe Burgess, Ryan Sutton and Lewis Tierney.

The 20-year-old ran Wolves ragged in the first half, latching onto George Williams' grubber kick for his first before finishing from close range past a static Warrington defence.

His third demonstrated the outstanding pace which helped him score 20 tries in 22 matches on loan at Championship side Swinton in 2016, racing from near his own try-line to dot down beneath the posts.

Warrington managed three tries of their own through Ryan Atkins, Rhys Evans and Tom Lineham, but they mattered little in a below-par performance.

Warrington Wolves: Gidley; Russell, Blythe, Atkins, Lineham; Brown, Livett; Cooper, Clark, Sims, Hughes, Westwood, Westerman.

Replacements: Dwyer, Philbin, Savelio, Evans.

Wigan Warriors: Escare; Forsyth, Gelling, Isa, Marshall; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, Powell, Flower, Tomkins, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: Clubb, Tautai, Navarrete, Wells.

Referee: Ben Thaler.