BBC Sport - Super League: Castleford Tigers' Greg Eden's 'sensational' try against Leeds Rhinos

Eden finishes 'sensational' Castleford try

Greg Eden finishes a "sensational" Castleford move to score a try during the Tigers' 66-10 thrashing of Leeds Rhinos.

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Eden finishes 'sensational' Castleford try

Video

Torres recovering after injury 'fright'

Video

I'm not the monster you say I am - Mourinho

Video

GB's Stimpson beaten in dramatic sprint finish

Video

Did Ferdinand vandalise the Blue Peter Garden?

Video

Doyle 'heartbroken' to miss 400m final

Video

Guardiola irritated by Aguero question

Video

Vaulter Gaul's pole snaps

Video

6 Music's 1994 Day: Best goals from USA '94

Video

Watch Bellew & Haye argue in pre-fight build-up

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Moses deserves new contract - Conte

Video

How well do Hendrick & Brady know each other?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired