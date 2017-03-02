BBC Sport - Super League Rewind: Wigan edge St Helens in a Floodlit Trophy final mudbath
Mud, mud, glorious mud
Super League Show Rewind looks back to a time when a waterlogged pitch made no difference to the game going ahead.
In this instance, it is BBC 2's Floodlit Trophy final at the old Central Park between Wigan and St Helens in 1968.
