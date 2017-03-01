Gareth O'Brien: Salford Red Devils full-back signs new three-year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device O'Brien's incredible drop-goal saves Salford

Salford Red Devils full-back Gareth O'Brien has signed a new three-year contract with the Super League club.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils from Warrington for the 2016 season and scored the drop-goal which saved Salford from relegation in October.

He has scored three tries in three matches for Salford, who are seventh in Super League, so far this season.

"I feel that he is an integral part of my vision for the team moving forward," Salford head coach Ian Watson said.

O'Brien kicked a drop-goal in golden-point extra time to give Salford a 19-18 win over Hull KR in the 'Million Pound Game' and ensure the Red Devils avoided dropping out of the top flight.

He said: "I've loved my time at Salford so far and hopefully, with the group we have, we can continue to develop and make big achievements as a club."