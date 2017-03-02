Super League: Catalans Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Jason Baitieri was banned for one game after he made contact with referee Robert Hicks against Hull

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 4 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Catalans are without Jason Baitieri after he was suspended for making contact with match official Robert Hicks in last week's win at Hull FC.

Props Julian Bousquet and Sam Moa are also absent, and Lucas Albert, Luke Burgess and Thibaud Margalet come in.

Winger Patrick Ah Van's return is the only change to the Widnes squad that narrowly lost to Wigan last time out.

The Vikings have lost their last five league matches in a row, and have never won in Perpignan.

Full-back Rhys Hanbury could pass the 500-point mark as he is currently on 499 for Widnes.

Meanwhile Luke Burgess, brother of the Souths trio of Sam, George and Thomas, could make his Dragons debut following his winter arrival.

Catalans: Broughton, Inu, Wiliame, Walsh, Myler, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Garcia, Bosc, Duport, Simon, Burgess, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet

Widnes: Ah Van, Armstrong, Bridge, Buchanan, Cahill, J Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.