Super League: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

Gareth O'Brien, who has three tries in three games so far this season, signed a new three-year contract at Salford in the week

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Salford half-back Todd Carney is not yet fit enough to make his debut for his new club.

The Red Devils have named the same squad for a second week running with winger Justin Carney serving the second match of his suspension.

Warrington sit bottom after two rounds having lost their opening two games but did beat Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Series.

Full-back Jack Johnson is the one change to the Wolves squad.

Salford: A Walne, Kopczak, O'Brien, Griffin, Johnson, Bibby, Jones, Wood, Sa'u, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Mossop, Tomkins, Flanagan, Dobson, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon.

Warrington: Atkins, Blythe, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hughes, Johnson, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Westwood.