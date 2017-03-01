Super League: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Centurions

Oliver Gildart has scored 22 tries in 42 appearances for Wigan

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 3 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Wigan Warriors will be without centre Oliver Gildart and forward John Bateman, who have shoulder injuries.

Jake Shorrocks (knee) also misses out, so Joe Bretherton and Liam Forsyth have been added to the 19-man squad.

Curtis Naughton could make his first appearance for Leigh after joining on a season-long loan from Hull KR.

Forward Lachlan Burr, who arrived from Bradford Bulls, could also make his Centurions bow after making the squad for the Battle of the Borough.

Wigan Warriors: Burgess, Bretherton, Clubb, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Forsyth, Gelling, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, Tomkins, Williams.

Leigh Centurions: Brown, Crooks, Tonga, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Weston, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Vea, Hampshire, Reynolds, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Naughton.