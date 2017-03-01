Super League: St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

Zeb Taia
Zeb Taia last played in the Super League for Catalans Dragons in 2015
Betfred Super League
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 3 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

St Helens' new signing Zeb Taia could make his debut after signing from NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

The back-rower is in Saints' 19-man squad with Calvin Wellington, but Jonny Lomax and Luke Douglas are injured.

Ben Jones-Bishop (head), Anthony Walker (knock) and Jordan Crowther all miss out for Wakefield through injury.

Mason Caton-Brown could make his Trinity debut, while James Batchelor and Joe Arundel have also been added to Chris Chester's squad.

St Helens: Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Walker, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Owens, Richardson, Wellington, Taia.

Wakefield Trinity: Grix, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Finn, England, Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Sio, Williams, Gibson, Arona, Huby, Arundel, Fifita, Annakin, Batchelor.

