Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

From the section

Liam Watts has made 163 Super League appearances

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 2 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Huddersfield Giants will be without winger Jermaine McGillvary (quad) and prop Ukuma Ta'ai (suspended).

Gene Ormsby and Mikey Wood come into the 19-man squad.

Hull FC prop Liam Watts starts a four-match ban after being found guilty of a grade D dangerous throw in their defeat by Catalans.

Masi Matongo comes in for Watts, while stand-off Albert Kelly returns from his one-match suspension, but captain Gareth Ellis is out.

Huddersfield Giants: Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Smith, Ormsby, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Wood, Mellor.

Hull FC: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Matongo.