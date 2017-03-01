Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Zak Hardaker won the 2015 Man of Steel with Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: The Jungle Date: Thursday, 2 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Castleford Tigers will be without half-back Rangi Chase after they suspended the player following an internal investigation.

Full-back Zak Hardaker is eligible to play against his parent side.

Leeds have lost second-rower Carl Ablett to suspension and prop Mitch Garbutt with a pectoral tear.

Winger Ash Handley and back-row forwards Josh Walters and Brett Delaney are included in the 19-man squad after playing recently for Featherstone.

Castleford: Cook, Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Lynch, Maher, Massey, McShane, McMeeken, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Leeds: Briscoe, Burrow, Cuthbertson, Delaney, Golding, Hall, Handley, Jones-Buchanan, Keinhorst, McGuire, Moon, Ormondroyd, Parcell, Singleton, Sutcliffe, Walters, Ward, Watkins.