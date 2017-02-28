Rangi Chase: Castleford Tigers drop half-back after internal investigation

Rangi Chase rejoined Castleford in July 2016

Castleford have dropped half-back Rangi Chase for Thursday's game against Leeds Rhinos after an internal investigation.

Chase, 30, had started both of Castleford's opening two Super League games this season.

The former England international is in his second spell with the Tigers after stints with Salford and Leigh.

Castleford chief executive Steve Gill said: "Rangi was part of an investigation that has been dealt with internally by the club."