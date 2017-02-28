Challenge Cup: RFL to review Keighley-Fryston brawl that left player with broken jaw

Keighley forward Emmerson Whittel (right), seen here playing in an earlier match against Bradford Bulls, is an engineering student at the University of Huddersfield

Keighley want the Rugby Football League to consider amateur video footage when they review a brawl during the club's Challenge Cup tie against Fryston, which left a player with a broken jaw.

Emmerson Whittel may need surgery on his jaw, while the club alleges player Josh Lynam was also bitten on the ear.

The RFL's match review panel will look at official video on Thursday, as it does for all on-field incidents.

Keighley have gathered additional video from spectators following an appeal.

Footage already online, shot from the stands, shows a number of fights breaking out on the field between the two sets of players.

Following the incident, Whittel posted on Twitter that brackets and bands had been used to try to re-align his jaw and that he faces at least three months out.

Keighley Cougars of League One, England's third-tier competition, progressed to the Challenge Cup fourth round with a 50-32 win over Fryston Warriors - a side from the second tier of England's amateur game.

The match, a "home" game for Fryston, was played at nearby Featherstone in West Yorkshire after the tie was at risk of being reversed and played at Keighley instead.

Keighley have also complained to the RFL about their off-field treatment before kick-off, as they allege players and members of staff were refused entry to the ground without a valid matchday ticket.

A statement on Keighley's website said: "The players' allocation of 'family and friends' tickets was then claimed to have been used to admit the playing squad and coaching staff into the ground.

"The club is outraged by this development."

The BBC contacted Fryston Warriors, who have declined to comment at this time.