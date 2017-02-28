BBC Sport - Super League try of the week: Wakefield's Ben Jones-Bishop's solo spectacular
Ben Jones-Bishop's spectacular try
- From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity's Ben Jones-Bishop's spectacular try is the best try of this week, during their 24-16 defeat to Huddersfield Giants.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
Available to UK users only.
