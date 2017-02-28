BBC Sport - Super League try of the week: Wakefield's Ben Jones-Bishop's solo spectacular

Ben Jones-Bishop's spectacular try

Wakefield Trinity's Ben Jones-Bishop's spectacular try is the best try of this week, during their 24-16 defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Ben Jones-Bishop's spectacular try

Audio

Haye - Bellew already at boiling point

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Ranieri will have been kicking the TV'

Video

I'm a living nightmare for Haye - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Criticism fired Foxes up - Shakespeare

Video

Bad start, bad middle, bad end - Klopp

Video

Surprise! Serena challenges strangers to a match

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Analysis: How Italy baffled England at the breakdown

Video

Can Ibrahimovic inspire cup treble?

Video

Fans could camp outside Zlatan's house - Mourinho

Video

Boggs' buzzer beater gives Bristol dramatic win

Video

Botham excited by English T20 franchises

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children Canoeing

Paddle to Family festival at Fairthorne Manor
Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired