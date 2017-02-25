BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack win tie at Siddal in first-ever match

Toronto win first-ever Challenge Cup match

Newly established Canadian rugby league side Toronto Wolfpack win their first-ever game, beating Siddal 14-6 in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

