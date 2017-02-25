BBC Sport - Super League: Hull FC's Sika Manu's incredible pass for Carlos Tuimavave try
Sika Manu's incredible pass for Hull try
- From the section Rugby League
Sika Manu makes an impressive disguised pass for Carlos Tuimavave's try during Hull FC's 14-16 defeat to Catalans Dragons.
Watch the Super League Show, Monday night at 23:30 GMT on BBC One in the North or 13:00 GMT on Tuesday on BBC Two.
MATCH REPORT: Hull FC 14-16 Catalans
Available to UK users only.
