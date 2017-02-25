BBC Sport - Super League: Hull FC's Sika Manu's incredible pass for Carlos Tuimavave try

Sika Manu's incredible pass for Hull try

Sika Manu makes an impressive disguised pass for Carlos Tuimavave's try during Hull FC's 14-16 defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Watch the Super League Show, Monday night at 23:30 GMT on BBC One in the North or 13:00 GMT on Tuesday on BBC Two.

MATCH REPORT: Hull FC 14-16 Catalans

Available to UK users only.

