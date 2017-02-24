Wigan Warriors v Widnes switched to Vikings' home, RFL to investigate

Widnes Vikings' Select Security Stadium has an artificial surface

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and online, live score on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wigan Warriors' "home" Super League fixture against Widnes has been switched to the Vikings' Select Security Stadium - 17 hours after Wigan postponed the game.

Widnes, who were not consulted about Wigan's initial cancellation, will now visit the Warriors on Sunday, 2 July.

Friday's game will begin at the original start time of 20:00 GMT.

The Rugby Football League will investigate Wigan for a potential breach of operational rules.

Unlike Wigan, Widnes have an artificial surface at their ground which is unaffected by the Storm Doris weather.

Turn of events

Following the deterioration of the surface at the DW Stadium on Thursday because of Storm Doris, the Warriors and fellow tenants Championship football side Wigan Athletic concluded that of the back-to-back home fixtures on Friday and Saturday, the Latics' match against Nottingham Forest would be more difficult to rearrange than the Widnes fixture.

However, the decision to publicise the postponement was done without consultation with Widnes or the RFL.

The RFL spoke with the clubs late on Thursday, stating the rescheduling of the match was down to them, and the decision was publicised on Friday that the game would go ahead, with a reversal of the schedule and reduced prices for fans.

"Having requested and received compensation from Wigan Warriors to help mitigate the commercial loss, the club felt that it should make a gesture to both sets of supporters," Widnes chief executive James Rule said.

What are the operational rules relating to a postponement?

Under the RFL tier 1-4 rules, which include Super League, it states: "Matches shall only be postponed in accordance with the Operational Rules and the Match Day Operations Manual."

Any postponement requires a pitch inspection by RFL personnel, usually the appointed Match Commissioner.

Team news

The hasty rescheduling of the game comes less than a week after Super League champions Wigan won the World Club Challenge against NRL counterparts Cronulla Sharks.

Head coach Shaun Wane has named the same squad for a third week in a row after victories in their opening two matches of the season.

Denis Betts has brought Jack Buchanan and Jordan Johnstone into the Widnes squad for Tom Gilmore and Ted Chapelhow.

His Vikings side won twice at the DW Stadium in 2016, but were beaten at home.

Wigan: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, J Tomkins, Williams.

Widnes: Armstrong, Bridge, Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, J Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, White, Whitley.

Referee: James Child.