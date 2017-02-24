BBC Sport - Challenge Cup 2017: Toronto Wolfpack's Brian Noble put to the test
What does Wolfpack's Noble know about Toronto?
- From the section Rugby League
BBC Sport tests Brian Noble's knowledge of Toronto before the Wolfpack, where the former Bradford and Wigan boss is director of rugby, make their debut in the Challenge Cup.
You can watch Siddal v Toronto Wolfpack live on the BBC Sport website and app click here from 12:55 GMT on Saturday 24 February.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired