Salford Red Devils and Hull KR fined for Million Pound Game crowd problems

The Rugby Football League have fined Hull KR and Salford Red Devils after crowd trouble at Craven Park in last season's Million Pound Game in October.

Rovers accepted a £25,000 fine, of which £20,000 will be suspended, for breaching three operational rules.

The Red Devils were fined £10,000 for two breaches, with £7,500 suspended, but a £3,000 fine has been added from a previous suspended breach after crowd problems in a match at Huddersfield.

Salford won a dramatic game 19-18.

In the final game of The Qualifiers both teams were playing for a place in Super League in 2017, dubbed the Million Pound Game.

Fans invaded the pitch after Salford's Gareth O'Brien kicked a golden-point drop-goal to secure the win in extra time.

Both clubs were also ordered to pay the costs of the investigation, which came to £2,048.86 each.

