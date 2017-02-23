Tom Gilmore: Widnes Vikings half-back faces two months out

Tom Gilmore scored one try for Widnes in 2016

Widnes Vikings half-back Tom Gilmore could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in the Vikings' Super League opening day loss to Huddersfield Giants where he had to leave the game.

Kevin Brown moved to Warrington over the winter while Joe Mellor suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season to limit Widnes' options at half-back.

Gilmore came through the academy at Widnes and is contracted until 2018.