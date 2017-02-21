BBC Sport - Super League 2017: Joe Burgess' 'flying finish' earns try of the week

Burgess' 'flying finish' earns try of the week

Joe Burgess of Wigan Warriors scores the Super League Show try of the week in his side's historic 22-6 win over Australian champions Cronulla to lift the 2017 World Club Challenge.

Available to UK users only.

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

Top videos

Video

Burgess' 'flying finish' earns try of the week

Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-2 Arsenal

Video

Fifth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Gestede, Graham & other great FA Cup goals

Audio

Britain dominate Australia in the World Club Series

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Walcott scores 100th Arsenal goal

Video

Watch some amazing Slam Dunks

Audio

We don't need no motivation

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Guardiola fears Monaco's 'killer' strikers

Audio

'The Italian job is the biggest challenge any coach can take'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Nicholl defends funding cuts to seven UK sports

  • From the section Sport
Video

Bale can be considered Wales' greatest - Giggs

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired