BBC Sport - Super League 2017: Joe Burgess' 'flying finish' earns try of the week
Burgess' 'flying finish' earns try of the week
- From the section Rugby League
Joe Burgess of Wigan Warriors scores the Super League Show try of the week in his side's historic 22-6 win over Australian champions Cronulla to lift the 2017 World Club Challenge.
Available to UK users only.
You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.
