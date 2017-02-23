Wigan Warriors v Widnes: Storm Doris causes rugby league fixture postponement

The DW Stadium has been home to Wigan Warriors since 2000

Wigan's Super League match against Widnes at the DW Stadium on Friday has been postponed because of Storm Doris.

Heavy rain in the past 24 hours left standing water on the pitch and, with Wigan Athletic set to play Nottingham Forest there on Saturday, the Warriors called off their fixture.

Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan said the decision was made given the "critical stage" of the football team's season.

"They need to play the fixture more than we need to play ours," he said.

A woman has been killed and at least two people have been seriously injured as Storm Doris brought winds of up to 94mph, snow and rain to the UK.

Strong winds have caused road and rail disruption across much of the country.

Lenagan added: "With the inclement weather resulting in intermittent standing water on the pitch and the further forecasted bad weather over the next 24 hours, the DW Stadium pitch simply cannot sustain two games this weekend.

"Potential for the game to be moved to Sunday was discussed but this simply isn't an option with the pitch in its current state."

No date has yet been set for the rearranged fixture.