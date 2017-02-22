Super League: Leigh Centurions v St Helens

Matty Dawson has scored in both of Leigh's Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Friday, 24 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

James Green and Curtis Naughton come into the Leigh squad as they look to win their first game of the season.

The Centurions are back in the top flight for the first time since 2005 and ran Leeds close in their 17-14 loss last time at home.

St Helens have benefitted from a two-week break because of the World Club Series matches.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Jack Owens come into the squad, but Zeb Taia will have to wait for his debut.

Leigh: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Tonga, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Paterson, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Vea, Reynolds, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Naughton.

St Helens: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Walker, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Knowles, Owens, Richardson.

Referee: Ben Thaler.