Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Joel Moon
Joel Moon missed Leeds Rhinos' victory at Leigh Centurions on 17 February
Betfred Super League
Venue: Headingley Date: Friday, 24 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Leeds Rhinos centre Joel Moon is back for their first home game of 2017 after recovering from concussion.

Mitch Garbutt returns after illness but Brett Ferres and Keith Galloway are injured, while Brett Delaney is set to feature for Featherstone.

Salford's Australian half-back Todd Carney is not included despite being granted permission to play in England.

Winger Justin Carney is banned for the Red Devils, with Jake Bibby and Josh Wood the additions to the squad.

Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Walters, Ormondroyd.

Salford: A Walne, Kopczak, O'Brien, Griffin, Johnson, Bibby, Jones, Wood, Sa'u, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Mossop, Tomkins, Flanagan, Dobson, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon.

Referee: Chris Campbell.

