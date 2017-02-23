Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

From the section

Matty Ashurst keeps his place despite coming off injured against Hull FC last time out

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 24 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Huddersfield Giants make just one change for Friday's Super League visit of Wakefield Trinity.

Prop Tyler Dickinson replaces the injured Michael Lawrence in the home side's 19-man squad.

Wakefield are unchanged, as Matty Ashurst and Anthony England are passed fit to play.

The visitors, captained by former Giants man Danny Kirmond, have not won in 10 games going back to last season, losing to Hull FC in their 2017 opener.

Huddersfield: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Dickinson, McIntosh, Mellor.

Wakefield: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.