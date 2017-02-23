Super League: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Warrington prop Ashton Sims is in his third season at the club

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 24 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Warrington have named an unchanged squad after they beat Australian NRL side Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Series.

Half-back Kevin Brown is expected to make his Super League debut for Wolves after his move from Widnes.

Visitors Castleford make just one change from the side that beat Leigh Centurions in Super League.

Young hooker Luke Million replaces the suspended Paul McShane, as he serves a one-match ban.

Prop Grant Millington is available after his partner Amy gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, freeing him up to join the squad.

Warrington: Atkins, Blythe, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hughes, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Westwood.

Castleford: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, Millington, Million, Milner, Minikin, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Referee: Phil Bentham.