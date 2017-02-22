Super League: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Jake Connor joined Hull FC fromHuddersfield

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday, 23 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Jake Connor will deputise for suspended Hull FC half-back Albert Kelly.

Prop Josh Bowden is available after missing the opening win at Wakefield with an ankle injury, while Danny Washbrook is set to make his 150th Super League appearance for the club.

Catalans will give a debut to former Hull KR three-quarter Iain Thornley in place of injured winger Fouad Yaha.

Former Warrington forward Louis Anderson returns after missing the opening win over his old side.

Hull FC: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut.

Catalans Dragons: Broughton, Inu, Wiliame, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Da Costa.