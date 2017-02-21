St Helens: Joe Greenwood says Gold Coast Titans move was too good to turn down

Joe Greenwood scored 26 tries in 77 appearances for St Helens

Former St Helens second-row Joe Greenwood believes his move to Gold Coast Titans was one he had to make.

The 23-year-old has joined the NRL side after eight years with Saints, following the arrival of Zeb Taia.

"It was a hard decision to make but I have no tie-downs, no kids or house, it was an opportunity I could not turn down" he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"It will be a long and tough season, but I'm looking forward to learning my trade under (coach) Neil Henry."

Greenwood's, whose contract was due to end at the conclusion of the 2017 season, said that a move had been in the offing for some time.

"I had some interest last year, but had a deal at Saints and I was happy. I wanted to cement my place, play on in Super League and gain experience," he said.

"A few clubs came in for me, we negotiated for a bit, and it started to appeal to me.

"It took me a couple of months to think what's best for me and my family, but this opportunity could be once in a lifetime and I have to take it with both hands."

A transition from Super League to the NRL can be a difficult one with some players failing to make the grade in Australia.

"It is a huge challenge," added Greenwood. "But I'm still young, and can only learn. I'm out of my comfort zone, I'll have to make friends."

"I'll always go down fighting though. The chance has come so soon, I could not say no and it puts me in for a call up for England.

"I'm going to miss Super League. It will always be there in my heart."