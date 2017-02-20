Marc Sneyd: Hull FC half-back extends contract to end of 2019

Lee Radford, Gareth Ellis, Marc Sneyd
Marc Sneyd (right) was man of the match in Hull's 2016 Challenge Cup final victory over Warrington

Half-back Marc Sneyd has extended his contract at Hull FC until the end of 2019 after the club took up a two-year option on his existing deal.

The 26-year-old, who has been at the KCOM Stadium since 2015, was out of contract at the end of this season.

In 2016, the ex-Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers man had the highest kick-conversion rate in Super League.

"He's a big part of the group and really seems to have found a home here," said head coach Lee Radford.

"He's tasted some success last season and I know along with the rest of the group he's desperate for some more."

Oldham-born Sneyd came through Salford's academy before spending the 2014 season on loan at Castleford.

