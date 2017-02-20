Marc Sneyd: Hull FC half-back extends contract to end of 2019

Marc Sneyd (right) was man of the match in Hull's 2016 Challenge Cup final victory over Warrington

Half-back Marc Sneyd has extended his contract at Hull FC until the end of 2019 after the club took up a two-year option on his existing deal.

The 26-year-old, who has been at the KCOM Stadium since 2015, was out of contract at the end of this season.

In 2016, the ex-Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers man had the highest kick-conversion rate in Super League.

"He's a big part of the group and really seems to have found a home here," said head coach Lee Radford.

"He's tasted some success last season and I know along with the rest of the group he's desperate for some more."

Oldham-born Sneyd came through Salford's academy before spending the 2014 season on loan at Castleford.