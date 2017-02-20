Salford's Justin Carney and Leeds Rhinos' Jamie Jones-Buchanan charged by RFL

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been charged with a Grade A offence

Salford Red Devils back Justin Carney and Leeds Rhinos second row Jamie Jones-Buchanan have been charged after the latest Super League action.

Carney, 28, has been charged with Grade C contact with a match official, while Jones-Buchanan, 35, is accused of Grade A dangerous contact.

Salford won 30-20 at Huddersfield, while Leeds beat Leigh 17-14.

Neither player was entitled to an early guilty plea as both had taken within the past 12 months.

Neither player was cautioned by match officials during their respective games.

Carney's charge refers to disputing a decision "using aggressive language or body language".

Meanwhile, a Grade A dangerous contact allegation relates to a defending player within a tackle - but can derive from a number of issues resulting from a challenge.