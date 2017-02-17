BBC Sport - Huddersfield 20-30 Salford: Jones smashes through for 'match-winning try'
Jones smashes through for 'match-winning try'
- From the section Rugby League
Salford's Josh Jones powers over to secure a 30-20 win for the Red Devils over Huddersfield Giants in the Super League.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Giants 20-30 Salford Red Devils
The Super League Show is on Monday night at 23:30 GMT on BBC One in the North.
Available to UK users only.
