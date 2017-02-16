Todd Carney: Salford Red Devils half-back's visa application approved

Todd Carney made 33 appearances and scored nine tries for Catalans Dragons

Salford Red Devils have announced that half-back Todd Carney has had his visa application approved and should arrive in England by the weekend.

The Australian, 30, was signed in January on a one-year contract after being released by Catalans in October.

A proposed move to Huddersfield in 2009 fell through after he was denied a visa because of drink-driving offences.

Head coach Ian Watson said the signing provides "a real competition for places" at the Super League club.

Watson told the club website: "Todd is able to play in all the positions along the spine of the team. I know how excited he is to come across and perform for the club."

Salford travel to Huddersfield on Thursday, although Carney's visa approval came too late for him to feature.

Instead, he could make his debut against Leeds Rhinos on 24 February.