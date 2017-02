Kevin Larroyer: Castleford sign former Hull KR forward on one-year deal

From the section

Kevin Larroyer played for Hull KR in their 2015 Challenge Cup final defeat by Leeds

Castleford Tigers have signed former Hull KR forward Kevin Larroyer on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Robins following their relegation from Super League last season.

The France international has been immediately loaned to Championship side Bradford Bulls to gain match fitness.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for Castleford. To be part of this club is an honour," Larroyer said.