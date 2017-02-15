Kieran Foran: New Zealand Warriors player to take psychological test before return

Kieran Foran has been capped 20 times for New Zealand

New Zealand half-back Kieran Foran must pass a psychological test before he can resume playing in the NRL next month.

The 26-year-old registered with the New Zealand Warriors in September after leaving the Parramatta Eels because of personal problems.

But the NRL delayed his registration with the Auckland-based team while he dealt with mental health issues, a drug overdose and a relationship breakdown.

The NRL says the test will check he is ready for the pressures of the game.

"Kieran will only be allowed to play again in the NRL if that assessment is positive," NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

The new season starts on 2 March and Warriors hope Foran, capped 20 times for New Zealand, will be available to face the Bulldogs in Dunedin on Friday, 17 March.

"We have seen Kieran's progress over the last few months and we are confident he will be ready for round three," Warriors managing director Jim Doyle said.