BBC Sport - World Club Series: Can Super League's best compete with top NRL sides?
Can northern hemisphere's best compete?
- From the section Rugby League
BBC Super League Show guests Gareth Ellis and Jamie Jones-Buchanan discuss Wigan and Warrington's chances of World Club Series success against Cronulla and Brisbane respectively.
