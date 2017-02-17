World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Joe Burgess scored a try in his first Super League game back for Wigan

World Club Challenge Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged squad ahead of their World Club Challenge match with Cronulla Sharks.

Shaun Wane has kept the same 19 that beat Salford 26-16 in their Super League opener at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Cronulla are the current NRL champions having won the title for the first time last year.

The Warriors won the Super League for the fifth time when they beat Warrington 12-6 at Old Trafford in October.

Wigan wing Joe Burgess told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's not about putting one over the NRL, it's about proving we can compete with them. I played in this match a few years ago and it still means everything to me and to get the silverware. It'll be a tough game but if both teams turn up, it'll be so close.

"The lack of English success in this competition adds extra incentive. Even St Helens will be wanting us to win. We are all English and want to stick together.

"I don't regret going to the NRL, and I'd love another crack. I didn't go too early in my career, I may have just gone to the wrong team."

Wigan half-back Tommy Leuluai added to BBC Radio Manchester:

"They are a tough team with a tough competition over there. But we are focusing on ourselves and making sure we prepare the best way we can. They've had a tough couple of years, but a lot of players stuck through that and it's good to see them play some good football last year.

"It's an important game for the club, personally I don't rate it above the other two trophies [Super League and Challenge Cup], but the fans enjoy the challenge.

"For the English it's a good chance to test themselves against Australia. We will do what we can for Wigan, we are representing the Super League, but more importantly our club and town."

Wigan: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, J Tomkins, Williams.

Cronulla: TBC

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).