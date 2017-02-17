World Club Series: Warrington Wolves v Brisbane Broncos

Mike Cooper (left) and Josh McGuire pose next to the trophy

World Club Series Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

England stand-off Kevin Brown is set to make his Warrington debut after joining from Widnes.

Forward Ben Westwood is also included after his long-term pectoral injury, as one of only two changes to the squad that lost at Catalans.

Warrington were runners-up in both the Challenge Cup final and the Grand Final last year.

Brisbane, led by England head coach Wayne Bennett, beat Wigan in the series in 2015 and 2016.

They also won the World Club Challenge on two occasions, in 1997 and 1992.

Warrington head coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It's an opportunity for us to represent Super League and put a good foot forward. I've always told my players to get the rivalry between England and Australia in terms of sport, because that comes into play."

"All teams are a little off their best at this early stage, and maybe later in the season you'd see a better brand of rugby. We're at a crossroads for the competition as to where it will go. We've certainly got a strong desire to be a part of it, and we'll go out there and show we can as well."

"Their half-backs are terrific, they have talent across the park, but we have decent players ourselves. If you can compete against one of the good Australian sides it can put you in good stead for the rest of the year."

Warrington: Atkins, Blythe, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hughes, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Westwood.

Brisbane: TBC

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL).