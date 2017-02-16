Super League: Leigh Centurions v Leeds Rhinos

Atelea Vea
Atelea Vea spent two season at St Helens before he joined Leigh this year
Super League
Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Friday, 17 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leigh captain Micky Higham returns to the squad after their opening day loss at Castleford.

Head coach Neil Jukes has rotated his squad with Antoni Maria, Sam Hopkins, Jamie Acton and Lachlan Burr coming in.

Leeds welcome back skipper Danny McGuire, who missed last Thursday's defeat at St Helens with a quad injury.

Forward Jack Ormondroyd could make his debut and back row Josh Walters is back after starting the season on dual registration with Featherstone.

Leigh: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Tonga, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Paterson, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Maria, Vea, Hampshire, Reynolds, Hopkins, Acton, Burr.

Leeds: Ablett, Briscoe, Burrow, Cuthbertson, Garbutt, Golding, Hall, Jones-Buchanan, Keinhorst, McGuire, Moon, Mullally, Ormondroyd, Parcell, Singleton, Sutcliffe, Walters, Ward, Watkins.

