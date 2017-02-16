Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Huddersfield Giants celebrate
England winger Jermaine McGillvary (right) scored two of Huddersfield's six tries at Widnes
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 16 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants, who won their opening Super League game at Widnes, make only one change for the visit of Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

Prop Sam Rapira replaces the injured Tom Symonds in the 19-man squad.

Australian half-back Todd Carney has had his visa application approved but he will not make his Salford debut against the Giants.

The Red Devils have added Josh Jones and Logan Tomkins to their squad after their opening loss at home to Wigan.

Salford won 26-24 at Huddersfield last season, when the end of the game was marred by fighting between Salford fans.

Huddersfield: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, McIntosh, Mellor.

Salford: A Walne, Kopczak, O'Brien, Griffin, Johnson, Jones, Sa'u, J Carney, Welham, Brining, Tasi, Mossop, Tomkins, Flanagan, Dobson, Evalds, Krasniqi, Lui, Lannon.

Referee: James Child.

