BBC Sport - Super League 2017: Wigan Warriors Oliver Gildart scores against Salford

Gildart scores try of the week for Wigan

Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart scores the Super League try of the week in his side's 26-16 win over Salford Red Devils.

Available to UK users only.

You can see every try from every round of Super League 2017 on the Super League Show and follow live fixtures across BBC radio.

